Wisconsin dairy farmers face uncertain future

Dozens of Wisconsin farmers are facing an uncertain future after Grassland Dairy Products Inc. canceled its contracts.

“Shock and disbelief,” Pleasant View Dairy farmer James Juedes said. “I mean a lot of stuff has happened but this is uncharted waters.”

Grassland Dairy said the decision was made after losing sales to Canada. Around 75 farmers in the southern part of the state were sent a letter detailing the cancellation beginning May 1.

“Closest ones I know of are from the Waupaca area,” Juedes said on his Town of Easton Farm. “We all feel each other's pain.”

Juedes said the industry as a whole has several issues including over-supply.

“To put it bluntly there is nowhere else to go with the milk,” he said. “That's hard to say to just go out there and stop milking cows because that's our livelihood, that's our income. Milk prices being kind of depressed the way they are, we need to get everything we can in order to pay our bills.”

Although Juedes doesn't contract with Grassland Dairy and isn't impacted by the cancellations, he said the issue reaches far and wide.

“Just because it wasn't us doesn't mean it's not gonna be us next time,” he said. “Us as farmers and as industry processors need to get together and come up with some plan in order to keep this from happening again to control what we do, in order to not have this over-supply.”