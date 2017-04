MADISON (WKOW) -- The U.S. Marshals, with the assistance of the Madison Police Department, have arrested a man on the city's east side in connection with an attempted murder in Illinois.

36-year-old Ezyekeio M. Sidney, of Chicago, was wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with a Sept. 28 shooting at a nightclub in Peoria, Illinois.

Sidney was arrested from a home at 1022 Jana Lane, where he was found hiding in the attic.

According to Madison police, another male was also arrested for violating parole.

Sidney was sent to the Dane County Jail until he is extradited back to Illinois.