Military: Pilot of crashed F-16 out of hospital - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Military: Pilot of crashed F-16 out of hospital

Posted:

CLINTON, Md. (AP) -- The Latest on an F-16 crash in the Washington suburbs (all times local):

Military officials say a pilot whose F-16 crashed near Washington has been released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in a residential neighborhood of Clinton, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the Joint Base Andrews. Officials say the pilot intentionally guided the plane toward a wooded area before ejecting. He was roughly half a mile above the ground when he ejected.

Lt. Col. Michael Corker, the pilot's commanding officer, said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that no one else was injured. The pilot's name was not released.

The pilot is with the District of Columbia Air National Guard and was flying one of four fighter jets from Maryland to a shooting range in Pennsylvania for a training exercise. The plane was armed with "training rounds," which are real bullets that lack the armor-piercing and explosive capabilities of rounds used in combat.

Witnesses heard loud bangs after the plane hit the ground.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.