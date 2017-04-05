Military: Pilot of crashed F-16 out of hospital

CLINTON, Md. (AP) -- The Latest on an F-16 crash in the Washington suburbs (all times local):

Military officials say a pilot whose F-16 crashed near Washington has been released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in a residential neighborhood of Clinton, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the Joint Base Andrews. Officials say the pilot intentionally guided the plane toward a wooded area before ejecting. He was roughly half a mile above the ground when he ejected.

Lt. Col. Michael Corker, the pilot's commanding officer, said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that no one else was injured. The pilot's name was not released.

The pilot is with the District of Columbia Air National Guard and was flying one of four fighter jets from Maryland to a shooting range in Pennsylvania for a training exercise. The plane was armed with "training rounds," which are real bullets that lack the armor-piercing and explosive capabilities of rounds used in combat.

Witnesses heard loud bangs after the plane hit the ground.