UPDATE: One shot, one suspect in standoff with police in La Crosse

One person is shot on the south side of La Crosse late Wednesday afternoon.

Of the four people involved according to police, three are in custody. One of the three is the person who was shot. That person was taken to the hospital with a wound to the leg. The person's condition is not known but according to Tri-State Ambulance, the individual had non-life threatening injuries.

The remaining suspect is currently in a standoff with police at a residence near 17th Street and South Avenue. Officers are negotiating with the person who is believed to be in the basement of the residence.

The area along South Avenue is blocked off as of 8:15 p.m. as police continue to negotiate. Traffic is being redirected around the area. Police are asking that people stay away from the area at this time.