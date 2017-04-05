UPDATE: Standoff ends with suspect in custody

UPDATE: The standoff between La Crosse Police and a suspect in a shooting Wednesday afternoon ended early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 12:20 a.m., officers took the suspect into custody according to La Crosse Police Sgt. Tom Walsh.

Details of the arrest weren't immediately available.

Sgt. Walsh said that there is no danger to the public at this point.

He said that investigators can now begin their work to determine what happened at the building that led to the shooting.

Around 11:30 p.m., about a dozen loud bangs were heard around the scene where a suspect in a shooting is in a standoff with police.

One officer was seen throwing a device into the second floor apartment where the suspect is believed to be holed up. The officer was using the department's MRAP tactical vehicle, which has been at the standoff since late this afternoon shortly after the shooting.

An officer used a loudspeaker to try to communicate with the suspect in an effort to get him to surrender.

One person is shot on the south side of La Crosse late Wednesday afternoon.

Of the four people involved according to police, three are in custody. One of the three is the person who was shot. That person was taken to the hospital with a wound to the leg. The person's condition is not known but according to Tri-State Ambulance, the individual had non-life threatening injuries.

One person told WXOW he was outside around 5:40 p.m. when he heard five gunshots.

The remaining suspect is currently in a standoff with police at a residence near 17th Street and South Avenue. Officers are negotiating with the person who is believed to be in the basement of the residence.

The area along South Avenue is blocked off as of 10:15 p.m. as police continue to negotiate. Traffic is being redirected around the area. Police are asking that people stay away from the area at this time.