Missing teens highlighted as Gov. Walker names "Missing Persons Awareness Month"

Governor Scott Walker has once again named April "Missing Persons Awareness Month."

Detectives are still hard at work looking for answers in two high-profile missing teen cases in North Central Wisconsin.

One of those teens is Kayla Berg of Antigo, who went missing back in 2009.

"We will continue working this case as long as it takes," said Detective Sergeant Daniel Duley of the Antigo Police Department.

Berg's case gained national attention when a chilling YouTube video surfaced, showing what looked like Berg in the background.

Investigators eventually determined the video was fake. Although it led to no direct leads, it got Berg's story to more people.

"Kind of good with it getting into the national spotlight," said Duley. "Because it has generated some information."

The other high profile missing girl in our area is Mackenzie Marken.

Marken was last seen in October of 2015. Authorities received tips that her last known location was at a park near Mosinee High School, where Marken was a freshman at the time.

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Berg's case.

If you have any info, you can call the Antigo Police Department at 715-627-6411.

Anyone with tips on Marken's whereabouts is also eligible for a cash reward.

If you have information on her case, you're asked to call Marathon County Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-8777.