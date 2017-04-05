Athlete of the Week: Calli Oberg, Merrill

"Honestly, I think we're really strong defensively," Merrill junior Calli Oberg said. " I think we have a really good line up all the way through.I think it should be a good year."

Spoken like a true leader, but that's Oberg. During the Bluejays' season opener, Oberg led my example, going 3-4 at the plate with a double and 2 RBIs in a Bluejays victory.

"We were hitting the ball really, really well," Oberg said about her team's performance against Weyauwega-Fremont. "It had been a tough few years against them in the first game."

"She's just a smart hitter," Merrill head softball coach Matt Ellenbecker said. "At one point, I talked to her about batting leadoff,

but she wants to drive in runs at three or four, and that's a good thing to have, at catcher especially."



An All-Conference honorable mention in 2016, Oberg is well on her way to becoming one of, if not thee best backstop in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, playing the part not only at the plate but behind it.

"She's running our defense back there, communicating where plays are going," Ellenbecker said. "When things are going well she's loud. When things need to start going well, she's loud, so she's takes a leadership role out there that way. I mean, the spot requires someone who's willing to direct and be heard and be loud throughout the whole field, and she doesn't back away from that. She embraces that."