Syria chemical attack death toll surpasses 80

Democrats claimed the votes they needed Monday to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, but the victory was only fleeting, setting up a historic showdown with Republicans

Dems claim votes to block Gorsuch; GOP will override them

Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot well

Firefighters hoist dog out of 30-foot well in California

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United Kingdom

When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a success

Tar Heels get it right this time, bring home the title

A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakers

A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadway

Calling it an "affront to humanity," President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a chemical weapons attack in Syria "cannot be tolerated."

President Donald Trump welcomed the king of Jordan to the White House.

Policy experts say the latest Republican health care idea could mean returning to a time when people with medical problems were charged much higher premiums for individual policies

New GOP health care plan could raise premiums for the sick

President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be tolerated

The father of a Hawaii boy who went missing 20 years ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and hindering prosecution.

The CEO of a nonprofit organization that supports the National Park Service's operations in Pearl Harbor has been suspended while the group's board investigates allegations made in an anonymous letter.

Authorities are accusing a Boston man of trying to sexually assault a woman at a Las Vegas Strip resort.

A man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York has asked a judge to move his trial to Vermont.

Large tornado hits rural southwest Georgia, rain and hail pelt the Southeast as region under threat of severe storms.

Authorities say a Las Vegas man who has been free on bail for three months while fighting explosives and firearms charges was arrested late Wednesday on counts of terrorism and possession of weapons of mass destruction.

A reputed Connecticut mobster who federal prosecutors say is the last surviving person of interest in the largest art heist in U.S. history is expected to plead guilty to unrelated weapons charges.

Man linked to art heist to plead guilty in unrelated case

Jurors in the double murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez are set to hear closing arguments after more than a month of testimony about a crime that prosecutors say was fueled by anger over a spilled drink.

Foreign dignitaries from around the world are converging on Kansas City, Missouri, and its towering World War I monument to observe the 100th anniversary of the day the U.S. entered "The Great War.".

BEIRUT (AP) -- A Syrian monitoring group says the death toll from a suspected chemical weapons attack on the northern town of Khan Sheikhoun has risen to 86.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says those killed in Tuesday's attack include 30 children and 20 women.

U.S. intelligence officials, the World Health Organization, and Doctors Without Borders say the initial evidence points to the use of nerve gas in the attack.

The Trump administration and other international officials accuse the Syrian government of carrying out the strike, allegations Damascus has denied.

Moscow, a stalwart ally of the Syrian government, says toxic gases were released when Syrian government jets bombed a rebel munitions factory in the town's outskirts.