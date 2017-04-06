Baldwin's Supreme Court nominee fight is early flashpoint - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Baldwin's Supreme Court nominee fight is early flashpoint

Posted:

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin's support for a filibuster to block President Donald Trump's pick for the U.S. Supreme Court has become an early flashpoint as she faces re-election next year.

While Baldwin and Republicans trade barbs over the nomination of Neil Gorsuch, voters back home in a state that went for Trump in November worry about the continued erosion of bipartisanship.

Anna Street of West Allis says "nobody is making any concessions and I think this is going to be the downfall of both parties."

Senate Republicans are prepared to change Senate rules Thursday to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, a move labeled the "nuclear option" because it would unravel Senate traditions that have led to reaching bipartisan consensus.

