Lawmakers urging UW System to research alternative milk uses

Dairy farmers across the state are struggling with low milk prices because there's too much milk for demand, but one local lawmaker is hoping to get some help from the top dairy researchers in the world.



Republican Rep. Travis Tranel and others lawmakers have sent a letter to leaders of the University of Wisconsin System, asking for special research into alternative uses for milk. He compares it to the help ethanol production has given to farmers who were struggling with too much corn in Iowa.



"I think the bottom line is that we as a government recognize how important dairy is to our state and what a driving force it is for economy as a whole and that we need to do something about it," Tranel tells our Madison affiliate WKOW-TV.



Tranel, a dairy farmer in Cuba City, says he's heard from a number of worried farmers, after Grassland Dairy cut ties with 75 small farms in the state. They're on edge, wondering what they'd do if they lost their markets for milk, too.



Gerald Pitzen has been working on his family's dairy farm near Dickeyville for 52 years. He says his milk processor, Foremost Farms, has limited farms it works with, but he's still within the distance limit so he hasn't had any problems. He's heard from others struggling to find a place to sell their milk, as they all face low prices.



"We're struggling a little bit. We'll get through it but we're struggling," says Pitzen.



This call for research into alternative milk uses comes as universities face funding challenges and messages from the governor to focus as much on the classroom as research, but Tranel says the researchers could use funding from the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, new budget money or surplus funding.



"Hopefully this starts a conversation and if additional funds are needed maybe that's a conversation we could have within the Legislature," he says.



No idea is too big. Tranel says he's heard of research into using milk to make food packaging, instead of plastic wrap.