A naked man was on the tarmac Wednesday afternoon at Mitchell International Airport.

A man named Zac Johnson, who was sitting on a plane, shot video.

He said the man was outside the terminal, stark naked.

Johnson watched as police arrested him.

From the video, you can't tell how he got there or when he stripped down.

Our affiliate WISN-TV reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and airport officials.

An airport spokesman told WISN-TV he was aware of the incident.

The Sheriff's Office has not returned the station's calls.