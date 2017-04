All four of Mosinee School District's referendums were shot down, Tuesday.

Voters put an end to the appeal to fund $35 million worth of building renovations and additions in the district.

A similar $45 million referendum was turned down in 2016.

It's a tough situation in Mosinee, school board president Michael Kaiser said.

"Disappointed would be the word, but also I have to remember the taxpayer" Kaiser said. "We'll have to go back and look at different things and different options for what to do in the upcoming future."

The board will likely put together another referendum for the next election, Kaiser said.

He said he's hopeful a new one will pass.