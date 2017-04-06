Ex-Packer Eddie Lacy to hold garage sale in De Pere - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Ex-Packer Eddie Lacy to hold garage sale in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WISN) -

Eddie Lacy isn't a member of the Green Bay Packers anymore, but he's still finding a way to give back to the community. Instead of moving all his belongings to Seattle, where he signed in the off-season, he had a different idea.

The exact location hasn't been announced. Representatives for Lacy told WISN 12 News that's for security reasons. They did say the sale will most likely include furniture, pots, pans, and other household items. There could also be some Packers gear and memorabilia.

People who live in De Pere said they're excited to go and check it out. They're also happy he's showing he cares about the fans in the community.

Proceeds will be donated to a charitable organization. Any items that don't sell will be given to Freedom House in Green Bay.

