WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 35-year-old Wausau woman appeared to be sleeping as she sat at a pharmacy's drive-thru early in the morning and now she is in trouble.

Police say the woman, who was slumped over behind the wheel, was arrested for driving while impaired.

The incident took place about 8 a.m. Wednesday at Walgreens Pharmacy on Bridge Street, police said.

The woman, who was arrested for second offense impaired driving, denied being under the influence of alcohol but indicated she had taken some medications, police said.

A breath test found no indication of alcohol, police said.

Police reports were unclear why the woman, who was alone, was using the drive-thru pharmacy, police said.