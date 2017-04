After the announcement of comedian Don Rickles' death, friends and fans took to social media to remember the king of insults.

Comedian Don Rickles died Thursday as a results of kidney failure according to ABC News.

ABC News says his publicist confirmed Rickles died at home in Los Angeles.

In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket. #RIPDonRickles — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2017

A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 6, 2017

The story about Don Rickles trying to use Frank Sinatra to impresss a woman is one of the funniest ever.



I'll let Frank tell it... pic.twitter.com/FZvZfUYRkn — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) April 6, 2017

90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017

Thinking of my friend Don Rickles. And the lifetime of smiles he both gave and made. Love to his wife and their family and friends. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles has passed away.

A giant loss. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) April 6, 2017

Don once begged me for a couple of bucks then told me to twist myself into a pretzel. Ego slayer! Comic Everest! Spank you, Mr Rickles. ;^) — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles Dick Cavett 1972 https://t.co/REXcC6GtAF — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 6, 2017

RIP Don Rickles. One of the funniest people that ever lived, you dumb schmuck. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 6, 2017