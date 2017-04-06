Rib Mountain files lawsuit to block new county address system

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Town of Rib Mountain has gone to court to try to block Marathon County's plan to create a more uniform system of addresses.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, asks a judge to issue an injunction temporarily stopping the changes from taking place, according to online Marathon County court records. A hearing is set for next Thursday.

A copy of the lawsuit was not immediately available.

Supporters of the change say Marathon County is one of three Wisconsin counties without a uniform address system, meaning there's duplicate addresses and some roads have multiple names.

Making addresses uniform is designed to help law enforcement, delivery services and emergency responders, in essence improving public safety and convenience by giving residents the right emergency response service at the right location at the right time.

The county board made $1.2 million available to help local governments deal with the change.

The lawsuit names seven defendants - Marathon County and six towns: McMillan, Mosinee, Stettin, Texas, Wausau and Weston.

The chairman of the Rib Mountain Board and its attorney plan a news conference Friday to talk about the lawsuit.