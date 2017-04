Fire danger levels are high in Marathon County, according to the Wausau Fire Department.

Recreational burning is restricted when wind speeds are above 7 mph, fire officials said in a post on Facebook.

As of Thursday afternoon, the wind speed is around 12 mph and burning is restricted, Wausau Fire Department said.

The city does not restrict burning at the high danger level, but it does enforce the restriction with high wind speeds.

See current danger levels through the Department of Natural Resources.