TOWN OF BERLIN, Wis. (WAOW) - A car and pickup truck collided Thursday afternoon at an intersection just northwest of Wausau leaving one person dead, according the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened at County Roads F and O, flipping one of the cars onto its roof.

One person has been declared dead. Two others were taken to the hospital.

It was not immediately known the extent of the injuries.

Stay with Newsline 9 as we learn more.