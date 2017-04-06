City has nearly $8 million plan to move Wausau Chemical

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Moving Wausau Chemical from along the Wisconsin River is closer to a reality.

The city wants to spend almost $8 million to move the more than 50-year-old company so the waterfront can be redeveloped. Backers said the plant should also be moved for safety reasons.

Wausau's mayor voted against the idea years ago when he was an alderman but has now changed his mind.

"Now that I have seen, I think most residents will agree, all you gotta do is drive over the bridge and see the construction and way the riverfront is taking shape." Mayor Robert Mielke said. "I guess that's the biggest reason for me is that I see a lot of potential, division if you want to call it that, for the future."

The city proposes paying for the relocation through what it calls a tax increment district.

The city council is to consider the plan at its meeting Tuesday.

The city hopes construction of Wausau Chemical's new home can begin by the end of the year.