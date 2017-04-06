EpiPen recall impacting people locally, worldwide

A recent recall of the anti-allergy medicine EpiPen is impacting people in Central Wisconsin and across the world.

“My heart dropped,” EpiPen user and Plover resident Tim Bubla said. “I have one.”

Bubla has been using the medicine for nine years and said for him, it makes the difference between life and death.

“If I get stung by a bee right away I start to feel all jittery and my breathing gets labored,” he said. “I have 10-15 minutes to get the epinephrine in me, otherwise I could die.”

The recall was issued last week by the company Mylan, citing a problem with the device failing to inject.

“Lives could be at stake,” he said.

Bubla believes he's lucky because as a veteran, the Department of Veterans Affairs replaced his defective EpiPen within a few days. However, the general public has to notify the company and wait for a voucher for a replacement.

“I would be terrified,” he said.

For a list of the recalled EpiPens and how to obtain a voucher for a replacement, you can visit the recall website.