Brewers Broxton leaves game after being hit by pitch

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton left Thursday's game after being struck in the helmet with a 92 mph fastball from Colorado rookie Antonio Senzatela in the second inning.

The ball struck a protective flap on Broxton's helmet as he batted with one out and the bases empty. The force of the pitch appeared to push the helmet flap into Broxton's nose. He briefly was sprawled out in the right-handed batter's box before getting to his feet with assistance from a trainer. Broxton held a towel to his face as he left the field.

Kirk Nieuwenhuis pinch-ran for Broxton and remained in the lineup.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said after the game that the Brewers "got lucky." Broxton only has a minor nasal fracture. He likely won't spend any time on the disabled list and could even play in Friday's series opener against the Cubs.