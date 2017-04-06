Thursday Sports Report: Wausau West tops Rapids in WVC softball showdown

Brewers starter Junior Guerra could be out 6 weeks

Brewers starter Junior Guerra could be out 6 weeks

The Brewers have placed opening day starter Junior Guerra on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf and recalled reliever Brent Suter from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

The Brewers have placed opening day starter Junior Guerra on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf and recalled reliever Brent Suter from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

More >>