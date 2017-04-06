Thursday Sports Report: Wausau West tops Rapids in WVC softball - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Wausau West tops Rapids in WVC softball showdown

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Baseball
Auburndale 10, Colby 2
Greenwood 11, Owen-Withee 3
Mauston 12, Nekoosa 0
Mosinee 13, Lakeland 3
Reedsville 15, Weyauwega-Fremont 11
Rhinelander 13, Merrill 2
Stratford 24, Abbortsford 1
Tigerton 4, Marion 3

Softball
Adams-Friendship 10, Westfield 0
Antigo 4, Tomahawk 1
Gilman 6, Cadott 4
Mosinee 17, Lakeland 0
Pacelli 14, Manawa 2
Rosholt 12, Port Edwards 1
SPASH 4, Marshfield 1
Tri-County 18, Bowler 13
Wausau West 7, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Weyauwega-Fremont 7, Amherst 2

Girls Soccer
Merrill 1, Wausau East 1
Rhinelander 3, Lakeland 1
Wisconsin Rapids 1, Appleton North 1

