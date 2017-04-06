Karen Barclay remembered by hundreds at local service

Hundreds attended a service Thursday evening for one of the victims killed in the shooting rampage.



Prayers, hugs and tears were shared by family and friends of Karen Barclay at Saint Marks Catholic Church. Included in the gathering were Barclay's daughter and several first responders.



Barclay was one of two Marathon Savings Bank employees killed on March 22nd. She was also a parishioner at Saint Marks.



One speaker said Karen was a savior who brought life to others with a smile and generosity. Many said the service was very touching.



"Well I guess it just shows me how many people were really affected by it and how many people loved the people that passed away because of this tragedy," said Weston resident Gwen Hegy, who knew the Marathon Savings Bank employees. "There's just sorrow in my heart for all of them."



Barclay's funeral was held on March 31st in Illinois.