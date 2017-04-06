Scott Sann, Chief Sparks among speakers at "Wausau Strong" event

The Greater Wausau community gathered Thursday night to debrief in the aftermath of the shooting rampage.

National speaker and former South Carolina Sheriff Ray Nash led the event at Northcentral Technical College. Its purpose was to give people an open platform to speak with and console one another.

Scott Sann, the husband of Sara Quirt Sann, who was shot and killed during the tragedy, spoke publicly in person for the first time at the event.

"We thought this couldn't happen in a community like ours," he said. "But the enemy did sneak in."

Sann said the other attorneys who were at the Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks law office at the time Sara was shot are also still searching for solace.

"They are shaken to the core," he added.

Wausau Police Chief Jeffrey Hardel read a statement on behalf of the law office.

"The healing process has begun, but it will be a long a difficult road," he relayed to the crowd.

Everest Metro Police Chief Wally Sparks also addressed the group, grieving the loss of Detective Jason Weiland.

"We lost a brother," he said. "It's uncharted waters. It's something we don't train for."

It's from this tragedy, that speaker Ray Nash hopes the community finds strength.

"The tragedy was terrible beyond measure," he said. "But I think your leadership here in Wausau saw this as an opportunity for us to make the community, which is already strong, has a lot of good things going on - to make it even more strong, make it more resilient."

Resilience seen by the presence of the community and their willingness to support one another.