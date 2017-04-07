All Janesville schools will be closed Friday amid gun threat

JANESVILLE (WISN) -- All schools in the Janesville School District will be closed Friday and after school activities and sports will be canceled following a robbery at a gun store in Janesville.

The School District of Milton in Rock County said if there is no change Thursday night into Friday, schools will be closed Friday. If the situation is resolved during the evening the district will be open as normal. The district will let parents know by 6 a.m.

Delavan-Darien schools will be open Friday, but, will be in a general or soft lockdown situation again as a precautionary measure.

The Armageddon Gun Shop, on the 2100 block of West US 14, was robbed of rifles and handguns at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, a release from Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said.

About 30 minutes later, a vehicle that police believe is connected to the case was found burning.

The vehicle is registered to a Janesville man, Joseph Jakubowksi. A release from the police department said Jakubowski is 32 years old, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has green eyes and brown hair.

Police said information they received indicated that Jakubowski has been upset about recent political issues and that he'd made threats against public officials and at least one school.

As a precaution, all schools in Rock and Jefferson counties and some schools in Walworth County, were locked down Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about Jakubowski's whereabouts is asked to call the Rock County Sheriff's Office at 608-757-7911.