Less invasive treatment for scoliosis available in Madison-area

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- You may remember going to the doctor as a kid and having them check for a curve in your spine or scoliosis.



If it's not stabilized, scoliosis patients may have to wear a brace or even get reconstructive spine surgery. Anna Urbanowicz, 17, used to have to wear a brace, but has stopped since she finished growing. She's still in need of more treatment though. "The last time I went to back [to the doctor, my scoliosis] did get a little bit worse," she says.



Anna has two curves in her spine. The more severe is 46 degrees. She says if her curve reaches 50 degrees, her doctor may recommend surgery. "Surgery would be like really immobil[izing]... Like I wouldn't be able to do very much. Not a lot of twisting or anything," she says. "This is kind of a last resort on keeping my back."



Anna is talking about Schroth Physical Therapy, a less-invasive, doctor-approved treatment that's growing in popularity in the U.S. Fewer than 100 physical therapists in the country are certified, but at least three are in the Madison area, including Dee Aussprung. "The idea is to slow progression or halt it," says Aussprung.



Aussprung is the owner of Integrated Physical Therapy in Middleton. She's been working on spinal corrections for more than 30 years, but five years ago, she was Schroth certified. "[With Schroth] we try to auto-elongate. We try changing the pelvic alignment, the rib alignment, the spinal alignment," says Aussprung.



In 10 to 15 rigorous hour-long sessions, Schroth patients are learning exercises and breathing techniques to help correct their scoliosis.



"It's more like retraining myself to do things that I've been doing for a really long time," says Anna.



"The client does have to learn where their body is at in space," says Aussprung.



Additionally, patients undergo manual therapy. "Manual therapy... is huge to reduce pain," says Aussprung.



"With Schroth we individualize that treatment approach very significant to each curve," she continues. "All of those things in combination give a different conservative approach, very specific treatment for stabilization."



The challenge with Schroth is taking those corrections back into the real world. Sydney McConnell, 17, has been discharged from her Schroth treatments. "I'm always thinking about how I can maybe improve and correct myself, just a little bit," says Sydney.



"Their home exercise program, if they're doing it properly, can help them continue to improve their posture, improve their strength, make the changes to the alignment and work on all of those goals," says Aussprung.



Those goals Anna takes seriously. "When I'm sitting in my desk at school, I make sure that I try and do my corrections," she says. "If this works, this will give me a lot because I can carry this throughout my whole life."



"Changing the way their diaphragm works, the way their deep stabilizers and scapular stabilizers and their alignments work. It is super rewarding and exciting," says Aussprung.



Schroth is not a cure for scoliosis, but a treatment method meant to help prevent the curve from getting worse. A doctor needs to decide whether Schroth or another treatment method is best for scoliosis patients on a case by case basis.



Scoliosis typically has its onset at ten to 15 years old. Aussprung says warning signs can include the following:

- Shoulders at different height difference

- Uneven pelvis

- Significant tilt in head

- Significant body lean

- Different height of nipples

- Overdeveloped musculature in one side of body

- Rib hump while bent over