Terrifying commute: flying tire slices through car in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WISN) -
A flying tire on the interstate caused serious damage to a vehicle early Friday morning.
The crash was reported shortly after 6:00 a.m. on northbound I-41 near Main Street in Menomonee Falls.
Video from News Chopper 12 shows that the tire hit a car's hood, crashed through the windshield and sliced through part of the vehicle's roof.
Police said the tire came off of a pickup truck driving southbound.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the tire walked away from the crash with very minor injuries, according to police.