Terrifying commute: flying tire slices through car in Menomonee Falls

A flying tire on the interstate caused serious damage to a vehicle early Friday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 6:00 a.m. on northbound I-41 near Main Street in Menomonee Falls.

Video from News Chopper 12 shows that the tire hit a car's hood, crashed through the windshield and sliced through part of the vehicle's roof.

Police said the tire came off of a pickup truck driving southbound.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the tire walked away from the crash with very minor injuries, according to police.