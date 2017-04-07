Aaron Rodgers, actress Olivia Munn end relationship, published report says

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn have ended their relationship of more than two years, according to a published report.

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years," People magazine reported, citing an unnamed source.

The news comes a little more than two months after speculation began swirling that the couple planned to marry. Munn was spotted in Beverly Hills in January with a beautiful ring on her ring finger.

The published report indicates the pair remains close.

Munn took to Instagram earlier this year to offer her support of Rodgers and the Packers after the team fell to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game.