UWSP students turn thousands of beer cans into art

More than 3,000 beer cans and bottles line the walls of an apartment close to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

The display began three years ago when Justin Kreuser and his roommate had an idea: the kitchen walls need decoration. Since then, nine guys have lived in and left the the apartment. The roommates and countless guests have contributed to the lager-lined walls which each have a story.

One wall contains only Point Brewery beer and dons the word 'Point' with each letter constructed by a separate craft can. They guys also spent a month collecting antlers and an evasive white stag can to create a Keystone deer mural.

The roommates are all moving out after they graduate but they say the incoming crop of tenants is well aware of the responsibility they will hold.