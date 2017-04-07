Officials release more information on the Rock County manhunt suspect

Multiple agencies including Janesville Police, Rock County Sheriff and the FBI held a press conference Friday morning on the latest on the manhunt in Rock County.

Officials say they have 150 local, state, and federal officials working the case. They have looked into 65 leads and searched a dozen locations for the suspect.

Officials say they have found a 161 page manifesto that Joseph Jakubowski sent to President Trump. When officials spoke to an associate of Jakubowski, they learned Jakubowski made a statement about stealing guns and about an unspecified attack. They also said he made statements generically about schools, which has led many schools to close or place a soft lockdown on the district.

According to officials, Jakubowski has bought a bulletproof vest and helmet.

The FBI says they are now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Jakubowski.

If you have a tip please call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).