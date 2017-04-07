Wisconsin Republicans praise US missile strike on Syria - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin Republicans praise US missile strike on Syria

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Wisconsin Republicans are praising President Donald Trump's missile strike against Syria.

House Speaker Paul Ryan calls the action "appropriate and just." He calls them tactical strikes that "make clear that the Assad regime can no longer count on American inaction as it carries out atrocities against the Syrian people."

Sen. Ron Johnson calls the U.S. strike a "swift and appropriate action." He says responsible leaders will have to unite to achieve greater stability, but "America will have to lead."

Rep. Mike Gallagher says he also supports the strike as a "clear signal that the United States will not stand idly by while dictators use weapons of mass destruction to murder children."

Gallagher says Trump should seek congressional authorization for any sustain military operation in Syria.

