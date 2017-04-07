Computer child sex sting triggered chase through three counties

ANTIGO (WAOW) - A chase that reached speeds of 100 mph through three counties started because a 52-year-old Albany man had arranged to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex at an Antigo motel in a police computer sting, according to a criminal complaint.

Gene Schneider fled police after arriving at the hotel Wednesday morning, racing through Langlade, Lincoln and Marathon counties before his tires were flattened near Kronenwetter and he was arrested, police said.

He is charged with four felonies in the computer sex sting, including use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. His next court appearance is Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, a Langlade County Sheriff's Department deputy began posing on social media March 16 as a 13-year-old girl named Josie, getting a friend request from Schneider.

That led to Josie indicating she was 13 years old and to Schneider sending her a nude picture of him, the complaint said.

Several days later, the girl wrote, 'u sure it doesnt bother u that im only 13?" and Schneider replied, "am sure," the complaint said.

They agreed to meet at the Holiday Inn in Antigo on Wednesday, with Josie, indicating she was a virgin, telling Schneider she would "warn my mom im gonna go to a friends or something," the complaint said.

When Schneider arrived at the motel, police activated emergency lights, the complaint said. Schneider sped away onto state Highway 64, passing in no passing zones and nearly causing a head-on collision before officers handed off the chase to Lincoln and Marathon counties, the complaint said.

Albany is nearly 200 miles from Antigo, in Green County.