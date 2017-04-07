'Game time:' Video appears to show Jakubowski mailing manifesto

With a declaration that it's "game time," the Janesville man who is the subject of a multi-agency manhunt is seen dropping what appears to be an envelope addressed to President Donald Trump into a mailbox, video obtained by WISN-TV shows.

Law enforcement officials on Friday morning said Joseph Jakubowski mailed a threatening, 161-page manifesto to the president.

The video corroborates the officials' statements that Jakubowski held anti-government beliefs.

"To anybody who got this letter, you might want to read it," he's heard saying in the video. "There it is, you can see it's getting shipped. Revolution. It's time for change."

In the footage, Jakubowski noted the date and time of the mail drop as April 4 at 5:43.

An off-camera voice is heard saying, "You will never forget this face."

Officials said that Jakubowski hours later robbed The Armageddon Gun Shop of several handguns and rifles before setting his vehicle on fire and fleeing the area.

Janesville police Chief David Moore said an "associate" of Jakubowski later told authorities about Jakubowski's plans to steal gun and conduct an "unspecified" attack.

The man who says he filmed the video told Madison's WISC-TV that he knew Jakubowski was upset with Trump but that he didn't know what the envelope contained or the details of his friend's plan.

The man, whom WISC-TV did not identify, said he thinks Jakubowski should turn himself in.

Dozens of schools were closed or locked down on Thursday and Friday as authorities continued their search for Jakubowski, who they said should be considered "armed and dangerous."

A release from the police department said Jakubowski is 32 years old and stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He has green eyes and brown hair.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information about Jakubowski's whereabouts is asked to call the Rock County Sheriff's Office at 608-757-7911 or the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.