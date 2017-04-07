Friday's Eddie Lacy garage sale postponed; ex-Packer hopes for weekend event

The garage sale that former Green Bay Packer Eddie Lacy planned to hold on Friday afternoon has been postponed, apparently due to a flight cancellation.

"Still trying to get there," Lacy tweeted shortly before 11:30 a.m. "New goal is Saturday & Sunday with extended hours if we need to."

Still trying to get there. New goal is Saturday & Sunday with extended hours if we need to. Tryna make this happen. Keep you posted https://t.co/6XCsTLAids — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) April 7, 2017

The event -- to be held in an as-yet-undisclosed location -- is Lacy's effort to give back to the community. Instead of moving all his belongings to Seattle, where he signed in the off-season, he had a different idea.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to a charitable organization. Any items that don't sell will be given to Freedom House in Green Bay.

Representatives for Lacy told our Milwaukee affilaite WISN-TV that sale will most likely include furniture, pots, pans, and other household items. There could also be some Packers gear and memorabilia.

Lacy planned to hold the sale somewhere in De Pere from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

If you love a good sale ??... one more time for Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/FZc6GC56FW — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) April 5, 2017

People who live in De Pere said they're excited to go and check it out. They're also happy he's showing he cares about the fans in the community.