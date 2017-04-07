Family Video helps fight against cancer

A local video retail store is giving back to the community by fighting against cancer.

Several Family Video locations across the state held fundraisers the last two weeks for the Lymphoma Research Foundation and the Bio Bank at the University of Chicago.

Customers were asked to round their purchase up to the nearest dollar to help raise money for the cause and auctions were held for unique posters hung up around the stores at several locations.

Store manager at the Wausau Family Video Bruce Cummins said that the small change from customers has made a huge difference.

"The fact that I am personally a part of that is amazing," he said. "It's really rewarding to be able to help a foundation that gives 100 percent of itself to something like that."

Family Video has raised around $7.5 million over the last seven years for lymphoma research.