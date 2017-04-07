Rib Mountain lawsuit prompts support from local businesses

The new system of address changes proposed by Marathon County will be heading to court after Rib Mountain filed a lawsuit on Wednesday.

Rib Mountain claims in the suit that the county overstepped its boundaries when the new ordinance was implemented.

"Their authority is limited to rural roads [and] not the urban roads that are located in the town," said Rib Mountain's attorney Kevin Terry.

The legal action has no case precedent, so a judge will have to determine what the definition of "rural" is.

The change was put into effect to eliminate duplicate addresses and minimize confusion when law enforcement and fire officials are responding to an emergency.

But Town Chairman Allen Opall said that the South Area Fire and Emergency Response -- SAFER -- is backing the town's decision to file a suit.

"SAFER supports the Town of Rib Mountain's opposition to the project and believes it will cause more confusion," Opall said.

"[It's] a solution for a problem that doesn't exist in Rib Mountain," said Town Board Supervisor Fred Schaefer. "We're an urban town that doesn't have those issues."

Local businesses said that the new change could really have an impact on Rib Mountain's economy.

"It's almost going to be like you're in a foreign country. It's insane," said Jason Fritsche, owner of Rib Mountain Quality Foods. "Everything I've established in an advertising aspect is going to have to change."

Other business concerns include changing business cards, envelopes, letter heads, licenses, and utilities. Businesses must also notify vendors of the change and could potentially affect new clients in the future.

Scott Corbett from the Marathon County Corporation Counsel said the county has the needed legal authority to change the addresses.

A court hearing is scheduled for Apr. 13.