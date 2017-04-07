Wisconsin, New York officials step into milk trade dispute

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin and New York state officials have asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to take action to help dairy farmers in their states who've been hurt by Canada's decision to impose duties on imports of a product called ultra-filtered milk.

Shipments of ultra-filtered milk, which is used in cheese-making, had been duty free until recently, after Canadian milk producers objected.

Wisconsin agriculture Secretary Ben Brancel and New York agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball wrote to USDA Acting Deputy Secretary Michael Young on Friday. They're asking the USDA to create a market by buying surplus cheese and butter, and distributing them through the school lunch and other food aid programs.

Canada's decision leaves about 75 Wisconsin dairy farmers with no market. The letter didn't say how many New York producers are affected.