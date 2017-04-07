First Northwoods female sheriff's deputy turns 100

The first female sheriff's deputy in the Northwoods celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday.

“1917 I was born,” Eagle River resident Kathryn Reed said. “I feel about like 75!”

Reed served as a deputy at the Vilas County Sheriff's Office for 16 years.

“I got the job right away,” she said. “I was real happy about it!”

Reed said she watched over the women in jail and also went on several raids.

“I was treated fine,” she said.

She still has her revolver, which she said she never fired. Throughout the years, her family continued to grow. Eventually, her two sons got married and had children.

“I have three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren,” Reed said.

Reed's family describes her as loving, caring, smart and independent.

“Having her around my whole life has been a blessing,” Great-granddaughter Naomi Reed said.

When asked what her advice is for living a long life, Reed simply replied, “Just be happy you know? And be nice to everybody.”

On Friday, Reed celebrated the big birthday at a party with more than 200 family and friends.