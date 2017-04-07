Medical miracle: Wisconsin Rapids baby celebrates first birthday - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Medical miracle: Wisconsin Rapids baby celebrates first birthday

By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
A Wisconsin Rapids baby is celebrating his first birthday after overcoming an extremely rare condition.

Thomas Richards was the first American to survive being born without a trachea. Soon after birth, a team of Milwaukee doctors successfully saved his life.

Doctors said they made Thomas a new windpipe using a piece of synthetic material.

Doctors said every day of Richards' life is a miracle.

