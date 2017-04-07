Medical miracle: Wisconsin Rapids baby celebrates first birthday

A Wisconsin Rapids baby is celebrating his first birthday after overcoming an extremely rare condition.
Thomas Richards was the first American to survive being born without a trachea. Soon after birth, a team of Milwaukee doctors successfully saved his life.
Doctors said they made Thomas a new windpipe using a piece of synthetic material.
Doctors said every day of Richards' life is a miracle.
