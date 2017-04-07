Concert benefits Marathon County shooting spree victim's families

A fundraiser will be held Friday to help the families of the four victims killed in the Marathon County shooting spree two weeks ago.

The event called "Central Wisconsin Cares for our Community" begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dales Weston Lanes. The doors open at 6:30, and tickets are $15.

There will be music, along with bucket raffles, food and drinks.

All proceeds from the event will go to the victims fund set up at River Valley State Bank.