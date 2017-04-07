Pulaski student charged for making 'terroristic' threats

PULASKI (WBAY) -- A Pulaski High School student has been arrested on allegations that he threatened to shoot and kill a police officer and the officer's drug K9, and open fire at an upcoming graduation ceremony.

Records show several students heard 17-year-old Raven Jowarski make threats at school this past week.

Once word spread, students came forward to report Jaworski and the threats, fearing they might be credible.

An investigation found no immediate threat, according to Pulaski Police.

Jaworski was not in school Thursday. The Oconto County Sheriff's Office and Pulaski Police Department went to his home in Sobieski to arrest him. He's being held on $2500 cash bond for making terroristic threats.

Pulaski Police investigators say Jaworski admitted to making threats against the officer, the K-9, and the graduation ceremony. Jaworksi also said he had no real plans to carry out the threats.

Police want the public to know that the threat was caught in pre-meditated stages, and there is no immediate danger to the school.

Because the suspect is behind bars, police and school officials decided classes at Pulaski High School should not be interrupted.

"During the course of this investigation we were able to confirm that this was not to take place yesterday, but an upcoming event. Therefore at no time did we feel that the students, staff or anybody was at risk of having anything happen to them," Chief Mark Hendzel, Pulaski Police Department told Action 2 News.

The Pulaski School District superintendent tells Action 2 News there will be extra security at upcoming graduation ceremonies, and other events, "in order to err on the side of caution."