Large police presence in Rhinelander

By Mark McPherson, Evening Anchor
RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A large police presence is on the scene near the intersection of Sanns and Davenport streets in Rhinelander.

The Oneida County Sheriff's office is asking everyone to stay away from the area at this time.

Newsline 9 has a crew headed towards the scene, we'll have updates as soon as they are available.

