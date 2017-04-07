UPDATE: Authorities clear Rhinelander scene after 'medical situation'

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - Authorities cleared an "active scene" Friday night near the intersection of Sanns and Davenport streets in Rhinelander, in what they are calling a "medical situation."

Newsline 9 has learned police responded after receiving a call Friday evening that someone had been shot, according to Rhinelander Police Department's Interim Captain Ron Lueneburg.

Lueneburg also said authorities were investigating the possibility of a bomb.

Police said one person was taken away by ambulance.

Just before 10 p.m. authorities started to clear the scene.

Newsline 9 has a crew at the scene, we'll have updates as soon as they are available.