UPDATE: Authorities clear Rhinelander scene after 'medical situa - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Authorities clear Rhinelander scene after 'medical situation'

Posted:

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - Authorities cleared an "active scene" Friday night near the intersection of Sanns and Davenport streets in Rhinelander, in what they are calling a "medical situation."

Newsline 9 has learned police responded after receiving a call Friday evening that someone had been shot, according to Rhinelander Police Department's Interim Captain Ron Lueneburg.

Lueneburg also said authorities were investigating the possibility of a bomb. 

Police said one person was taken away by ambulance.

Just before 10 p.m. authorities started to clear the scene.

Newsline 9 has a crew at the scene, we'll have updates as soon as they are available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.