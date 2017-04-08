Manhunt underway in Town of Stephenson

TOWN OF STEPHENSON, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man and a woman who they consider armed and dangerous.

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve said the Corner Convenience gas station at Cty. Road W and Parkway Road in the Town of Stephenson was burglarized shortly before 4 a.m.

Authorities arrived on the scene and called for a back-up officer, who noticed a car traveling north at excessive speeds.

That officer tried to stop the speeding car, a silver GMC pickup truck, and a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, the driver of the car shot a handgun at the officer who was chasing it.

The officer was not injured.

Officers said the suspects' vehicle crashed into a power pole near Twin Bridge Park in the Town of Stephenson, which is west of Crivitz, then ran from the scene.

An empty long gun case was found in the vehicle, so the suspects are believed to be carrying it along with the handgun used to shoot at the officer during the pursuit.

Officials are looking for one man and one woman.

The man is tall and is believed to be wearing dark clothing. The woman is described as heavier-set.