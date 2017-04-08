UPDATE: Officials release new surveillance photo of Jakubowski hours before gun robbery

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Officials have released a new photo of the suspect they're looking for in a massive Rock County manhunt.

As of Saturday morning local, county, state and national law enforcement are continuing their search for Joseph Jakubowski. According to Rock County dispatchers there had been no new activity overnight in locating him.

Jakubowski is wanted as a suspect in a gun store burglary Tuesday and for making threats against public officials and schools.

In a news release this morning, the Rock Sheriff's Office says it's received more than 200 tips about where Jakubowski could be.

Officials also commended the media for its coverage of their efforts, advertisers for help with billboard messages and the community for donations like food and water to help investigators.

Any tips can be directed to the FBI tip, 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or 911.