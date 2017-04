Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police are now saying that it was an officer involved shooting that killed a person in Eau Claire. Very little information is available at this time.

Eau Claire Police are still investigating the scene. A reporter said there was a heavy police presence around the Westwinds Apartments east of Clairemont Avenue and south of Folsom Street Behind the Gordy's Market.

Eau Claire Police will be holding a press conference Saturday at 5 p.m.