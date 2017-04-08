Wisconsin veterans honored with turkey hunt

Veterans from all across the Badger State gathered in Portage County to get the first crack at this year's spring turkey hunt.

The annual Disabled Veterans Turkey Hunt was hosted by the Almond Rod and Gun Club and had eight veterans come together for their first ever turkey hunt.

"I've never really been part of a group like this since I was in the service," said Iraq War veteran Carl Solverud, moments after returning with a 22 pound tom. "Just a great experience."

Members of the club said it's a great way to give back to those who fought for our country and get them into the challenging sport of turkey hunting.

"One of our vets enjoyed it last year so much, he went out and bought a shotgun like we had and went hunting on his own," said Club President Dan Folan. "We have no idea what they went through."

Veterans coming in from the woods were all smiles after the morning hunt.

"Golden opportunity to me. One off the bucket list," said retired Army veteran James Henschel. "[It] means a lot to me."

According to club members, state law only allows first time turkey hunters to participate in the hunt.

They are hoping for a bill to pass that would allow them to come back for a second time.

The Disabled Veterans Hunt continues through Sunday.