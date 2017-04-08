Rib Mountain gym raises money for shooting victims

Dozens of people gathered at a gym in Rib Mountain on Saturday to break a sweat in memory of the victims of the March 22 shooting rampage in the greater Wausau area.

Lift Gym held their Backing The Blue Memorial Walk fundraiser.

Around 60 people participated in the intense workout regimen that consisted of weightlifting, running, and rope climbing.

Gym Manager Brook Haakenson said that the members of the facility were standing in solidarity with their community.

"I knew this was going to be a great event for everyone to come together and to donate to this cause," she said. "I would say everyone in our gym is very community oriented."

Lift Gym said they were expecting to raise hundreds of dollars to be donated to the Victims Family Fund.