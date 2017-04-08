Stevens Point clinic offers free lice treatment

As Easter is quickly approaching, a Stevens Point clinic was hunting for a different kind of egg on Saturday.

Lice Clinics of America of Central Wisconsin held free screening and treatments as part of their Great Lice Hunt.

Workers at the facility use a heat treatment which they said is 99.2 percent effective in the treatment of lice.

Head lice is transmitted by head to head contact and once it is gone, the hardest thing to get rid of are the eggs which are called nymphs.

"You can get it from sharing brushes, possibly from sharing hats, but getting it from movie theater seats and things like that is highly unlikely," said owner of the clinic Laurie Moyer.

Over 30 Lice Clinics of America locations took part in the egg hunt across the country on Saturday.