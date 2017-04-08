Bucks beat 76ers 90-82 to clinch playoff spot

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 90-82 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth.

The Bucks, who snapped a three-game losing streak, began the night needing a victory and a loss by either Chicago, Indiana or Miami to secure their second postseason berth in three years. The Bulls lost 107-106 to Brooklyn.



Antetokounmpo scored eight points in the third quarter, when the Bucks (41-39) outscored the Sixers 25-12 to take command.



Greg Monroe added 17 points off the bench for Milwaukee, which limited Philadelphia to 35 percent shooting, including 25.8 percent from 3-point range.



Matthew Dellavedova contributed 14 points for the Bucks.

T

he Sixers, who dropped their sixth straight, shot 22 percent from the floor in the third quarter (4 of 18) and 29.7 percent in the second half (11 of 37).