Bucks beat 76ers 90-82 to clinch playoff spot

Bucks beat 76ers 90-82 to clinch playoff spot

Posted:
By Derek Wattay, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 90-82 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth.

The Bucks, who snapped a three-game losing streak, began the night needing a victory and a loss by either Chicago, Indiana or Miami to secure their second postseason berth in three years. The Bulls lost 107-106 to Brooklyn.
   

Antetokounmpo scored eight points in the third quarter, when the Bucks (41-39) outscored the Sixers 25-12 to take command.
   

Greg Monroe added 17 points off the bench for Milwaukee, which limited Philadelphia to 35 percent shooting, including 25.8 percent from 3-point range.
   

Matthew Dellavedova contributed 14 points for the Bucks.
he Sixers, who dropped their sixth straight, shot 22 percent from the floor in the third quarter (4 of 18) and 29.7 percent in the second half (11 of 37).

